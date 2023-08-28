Marsh (0-7) yielded three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out nine and taking a loss against the Mariners.

Oddly enough, Marsh turned in his second straight outing in which he allowed three runs and struck out nine over 5.2 frames. He also forced a season-high 16 whiffs. The right-handed rookie has registered a 5.47 ERA with a 59:27 K:BB through 49.1 innings this season, though he produced a solid 4.10 ERA in 26.1 frames in August. Marsh's next outing is lined up to be at home against the Red Sox.