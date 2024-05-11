Marsh did not factor into the decision Friday against the Angels, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Marsh (elbow) looked sharp in his return from the injured list Friday night, tossing a formidable 85 pitches. The Kansas City right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.53 overall with his effort against the Angels. He also stayed hot after throwing 10 shutout innings in his two starts before the injured list stint. Marsh is scheduled to make his next start against the Mariners on the road.