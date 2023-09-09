Marsh didn't factor into the decision Friday in the Royals' 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over four relief innings. He struck out six.

Entering the game to begin the third inning after Collin Snider had supplied two scoreless frames as the opener, Marsh looked sharp as he generated 23 called or swinging strikes on only 65 pitches. The right-hander was briefly in line for his first win of the season when Kansas City took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh, but the bullpen immediately fell apart in the bottom of the inning. Marsh has given up three runs or less in five of his last six outings, and while a blowup against Boston has left him with a 5.14 ERA and 1.57 WHIP during that stretch, his 34:14 K:BB through 28 innings at least shows some promise. His next appearance, whether as a starter or bulk reliever, is likely to come on the road next week against the White Sox.