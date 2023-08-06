Marsh allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Saturday.

Marsh was working on short rest after a relief appearance Tuesday, in which he threw a scoreless inning. He wasn't at his best for this outing, but he was able to avoid the loss after the Royals' fifth-inning rally. Marsh has a 6.75 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB through 28 innings over seven outings (six starts) this season. He remains in search of his first win, with his next chance to pick it up tentatively scheduled to be a road start in Boston.