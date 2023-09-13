Marsh will serve as the Royals' bulk reliever behind opener Steven Cruz in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh remains part of Kansas City's rotation, but he's started in just two of his last six outings. The Royals seem content to continue deploying him as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen, given that he's been far more effective in that capacity than as a traditional starter. In 20.2 innings coming out of the bullpen, Marsh owns a 3.05 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 15.1 K-BB%.