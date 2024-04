The Royals placed Marsh on the 15-day injured Thursday with a right elbow contusion.

Marsh had to depart Wednesday's start against Toronto after being struck in the right elbow by a comebacker. X-rays came back negative and it had seemed as though the righty would be fine, but the Royals have ultimately decided to exercise some caution. Marsh would appear to have a shot to be back when his 15 days are up. It's not yet clear who will take his spot in the rotation.