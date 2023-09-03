Marsh (0-8) took the loss Saturday as the Royals were downed 9-5 by the Red Sox, surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

Five of the seven hits off Marsh went for extra bases, including a two-run homer by Triston Casas in the first inning. It's the most runs the right-hander has given up in an outing this season, but his luck may have been due to run out -- since rejoining the rotation in early August, the 25-year-old has a 5.59 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB through 29 innings. If he stays on turn, Marsh would next head to the mound next weekend in Toronto.