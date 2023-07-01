Marsh (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over four-plus innings to take the loss Friday versus the Dodgers.

Marsh drew a tough assignment for his debut, and it took Mookie Betts just five pitches to welcome the right-hander to the majors. Betts also homered in the third inning and added an RBI single in the fourth after Marsh ran into more trouble. He had a combined 4.62 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 62.1 innings between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha prior to his debut, and it's likely Marsh will be heading back to the minors soon, as he was filling in for Jordan Lyles (illness).