Marsh is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Twins in Minnesota, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh will make his second straight turn through the Kansas City rotation despite struggling in his MLB debut against the Dodgers last Friday, when he struck out five over four innings while allowing five earned runs on six hits and four walks. With Jordan Lyles battling an illness, the Royals have temporarily expanded to a six-man rotation, but Marsh could find himself as the odd man out if Lyles is able to pitch Thursday in Cleveland, as anticipated.