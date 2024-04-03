Marsh (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against Baltimore, surrendering one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out five batters across seven innings.

Marsh has been known to struggle with command throughout his career, so allowing just one walk and three total baserunners against one of the better lineups in the AL is certainly noteworthy. Tuesday marks the first time the 25-year-old has earned a win as a starter in his MLB career, and he's lined up for a chance to repeat his performance over the weekend against the White Sox.