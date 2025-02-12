Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday Marsh is recovering from right shoulder tightness that could delay when he will first face hitters, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh experienced the tightness during his offseason throwing program. He has resumed throwing every day and there doesn't seem to be much concern at the moment that it could be a long-term issue, but he will be a bit behind schedule. Even a slight delay for Marsh isn't ideal, as he is competing this spring to be the Royals' fifth starter. Marsh's primary competitor for that spot is Kris Bubic.