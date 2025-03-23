Marsh (shoulder) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Marsh experienced tightness in his right shoulder during his offseason throwing program and has been eased back into action this spring. He recently threw in a minor league game, so he is making progress. However, there's no clear timetable for his return.
