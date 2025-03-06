Marsh (shoulder) is scheduled to face hitters Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Sunday will be the first time Marsh has gone up against a live opponent since arriving at camp with tightness in his right shoulder. The 26-year-old has been able to throw multiple bullpen sessions with no issues, so if his shoulder holds up after a few rounds of live BP, he may be cleared to appear in games before the end of spring training.
