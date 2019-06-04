Royals' Alec Marsh: Snagged by Royals in second round

The Royals have selected Marsh with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-2, 220-pound righty out of Arizona State, Marsh was a bit of a pop-up guy after moving from the bullpen and taking over as the Sun Devils' Friday night starter as a junior. He could develop into a No. 4 starter in time, thanks to three average or better pitches, but he lacks a high ceiling.