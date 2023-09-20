Marsh (2-8) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over 4.1 relief innings in a 7-6 victory over the Guardians. He struck out two.

Taking the mound after opener Steven Cruz had loaded the bases with two outs in the second inning, Marsh escaped that jam but created ones for himself in the fifth and sixth innings, although he never relinquished the early lead Kansas City had built up. After going 0-8 through his first 13 big-league games, the 25-year-old righty has recorded the win in back-to-back outings, and he's worked at least four innings in three straight appearances as a bulk reliever, posting a respectable 3.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through 12.2 innings over that stretch. If he stays on turn, Marsh will likely see action twice more before the regular season comes to a close -- Sept. 26 in Detroit, and then during Kansas City's final game Oct. 1 at home against the Yankees.