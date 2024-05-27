Marsh (4-2) took the loss Monday against Minnesota, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

Marsh was done in by two swings of the bat -- a Jose Miranda two-run homer in the third and a Trevor Larnach three-run blast in the fifth. The Kansas City right-hander has been productive since returning from an elbow injury May 10, firing a 3.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB in 23.1 innings. Overall, his ERA now sits at 3.24 with a 43:14 K:BB over 50 innings. Marsh is slated to face the Padres at home in his next start.