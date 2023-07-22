Marsh (0-4) yielded five earned runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Friday in a loss to the Yankees. He struck out three.

Marsh surrendered homers to Franchy Cordero, Billy McKinney and Gleyber Torres while taking his fourth loss in four major-league starts. He posted excellent numbers at Triple-A and racked up 11 strikeouts last week against the Rays, but the 25-year-old right-hander holds a 6.20 ERA with Kansas City and is far too risky of a fantasy play in most formats. He is scheduled to pitch at Cleveland next.