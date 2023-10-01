Marsh (3-9) took the loss in Saturday's 5-2 loss against the Yankees. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings.

The 25-year-old operated in his now-customary role of bulk reliever after opener Steven Cruz fired a scoreless first inning. Marsh surrendered two runs in the fourth and was charged with a third after his removal with one out in the sixth, giving New York the lead and handing the right-hander a loss. In five outings since becoming a full-time bulk reliever Sept. 8, Marsh went 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 22.1 innings. He'll end his rookie campaign with a 3-9 record, 5.69 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 85:39 K:BB over 17 appearances (74.1 innings).