Marsh (undisclosed) covered 4.2 innings for Double-A Northwest Arkansas in Wednesday's 8-5 win over Wichita, striking out nine while allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks.

Marsh didn't make any appearances after June 15 of last season due to an unspecified injury, but he's seemingly back to full health to begin the 2022 campaign. He pitched well in his season debut Wednesday, pumping in 52 of 77 pitches for strikes while holding opposing hitters to a .125 average on the night. Since Marsh only made six starts for Northwest Arkansas in 2021, the Royals may want to give the 23-year-old an extended look at Double-A to begin the season before entertaining a promotion to Triple-A Omaha.