Marsh allowed a run on four hits and five walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Marsh worked behind opener James McArthur, who allowed three runs in a shaky first inning. Given that he allowed a season-high five walks, it could have been a much worse outing for Marsh, who was working in relief for the third time in his nine appearances this season. He remains in search of his first win (0-6) with a 5.68 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 41:24 K:BB through 38 innings. The Royals are just playing out the string, so the 25-year-old should continue to function as a member of the rotation. He's tentatively projected for a favorable road outing versus Oakland next week.