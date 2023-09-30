Marsh is scheduled to serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Steven Cruz in Saturday's home game against the Yankees, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh hasn't started since Sept. 2, but he continues to make regular turns through the Kansas City rotation while pitching behind an opener. Serving as a bulk reliever has increased Marsh's fantasy appeal, as the rookie right-hander has scooped up wins in three of his last four outings while pitching to a 4.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in 18 innings during that stretch.