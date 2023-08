Marsh will serve as the Royals' bulk reliever behind opener James McArthur in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh will enter the game behind an opener for his second straight turn through the rotation after he turned in quality results his last time out Thursday in Boston. Though he ultimately took the loss to drop to 0-6 on the season, Marsh limited the Red Sox to two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.