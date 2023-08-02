Marsh struck out one and allowed no hits and one walk while tossing a scoreless sixth inning out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Marsh had been lined up to start Wednesday's contest, but the Royals surprisingly summoned him from the bullpen Tuesday after starter Zack Greinke was pulled following the fifth inning. As a result of Marsh's usage in relief, the Royals will call up Cole Ragans from Triple-A Omaha to make a spot start Wednesday. Marsh is now lined up to make his next start at some point during this weekend's series in Philadelphia.