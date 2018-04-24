Royals' Alex Gordon: Activated from DL

Gordon (hip) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

As expected, Gordon is back with the big club after getting through a trio of minor-league rehab games with no issues over the weekend. The veteran outfielder should immediately slot back in as the team's primary center fielder, but his offensive stats (.174/.208/.217 through seven games before getting hurt) leave much to be desired from a fantasy perspective. Paulo Orlando was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to clear a roster spot for Gordon.