Royals' Alex Gordon: Activated from DL
Gordon (hip) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
As expected, Gordon is back with the big club after getting through a trio of minor-league rehab games with no issues over the weekend. The veteran outfielder should immediately slot back in as the team's primary center fielder, but his offensive stats (.174/.208/.217 through seven games before getting hurt) leave much to be desired from a fantasy perspective. Paulo Orlando was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to clear a roster spot for Gordon.
More News
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...