Royals' Alex Gordon: Back with KC on one-year deal
Gordon agreed Wednesday with the Royals on a one-year, $4 million contract, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Though Gordon became a free agent when the Royals declined his $23 million option for 2020 earlier this offseason, the three-time All-Star never seemed to seriously entertain continuing his career anywhere other than Kansas City. As anticipated, the 35-year-old will be back with the Royals on a more club-friendly deal after he posted a .741 OPS -- his highest mark since 2015 -- this past season. Gordon can be penciled in as the Royals' Opening Day left fielder, though he may have a shorter leash atop the depth chart than he's enjoyed in previous seasons.
