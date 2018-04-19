Royals' Alex Gordon: Begins rehab assignment this weekend

Gordon (hip) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Gordon has been participating in baseball activities since Friday, and is set to test his left hip after receiving an injection to alleviate the pain and inflammation last week. If all goes well with Omaha, Gordon could return to Kansas City for the start of the club's six-game homestand Tuesday.

