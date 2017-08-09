Royals' Alex Gordon: Benched for second straight night

Gordon is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

With one hit in 17 at-bats over his last five starts, Gordon's career-worst season has sunk to new depths, with the 33-year-old now sporting a .197/.288/.294 batting line in 2017. Though Gordon's reliable outfield defense has helped him maintain a regular starting role throughout the campaign, his continued struggles at the plate may be starting to test the patience of manager Ned Yost. Gordon will head to the bench for the second straight game Wednesday as Yost rolls out an outfield of Melky Cabrera, Lorenzo Cain and Jorge Bonifacio.