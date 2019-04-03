Royals' Alex Gordon: Carries offense in loss
Gordon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.
His three-run shot off Kyle Gibson in the fifth inning, Gordon's first homer of the year, gave the Royals a 6-3 lead that the bullpen would squander. The veteran outfielder had only one hit in 11 at-bats coming into Wednesday -- although he had scored a surprising six runs thanks to three walks and three HBP -- and his career trajectory suggests performances like this one could be few and far between in 2019.
