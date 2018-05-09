Royals' Alex Gordon: Collects four hits Tuesday

Gordon went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 15-7 win in Baltimore.

Gordon finished off Orioles' starter Dylan Bundy with his three-run homer in the first inning, sending Bundy to the bench without recording an out. Gordon has looked like a different player since coming off the disabled April 24, and his 2-for-55 (.381 average) in that span with two home runs and seven multi-hit games in what could be a resurgent season for the 34-year-old.