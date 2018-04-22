Royals' Alex Gordon: Could be back Tuesday

Royals manager Ned Yost acknowledged Sunday that Gordon (hip) is "very close" to returning from the 10-day disabled list, perhaps as soon as Tuesday's series opener against the Brewers, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports. "It could very well be the next series," Yost said of Gordon's impending activation. "But we just have to wait and see."

Gordon made his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks. The Royals haven't provided any word that Gordon has experienced any setbacks with the hip, so if the outfielder is feeling fine following Kansas City's off day Monday, there's a good chance he'll be ready to go for the two-game set with Milwaukee. Gordon had seen regular use as the Royals' primary center fielder prior to going down with the injury, but offered little offensive impact, hitting just .174/.208/.217 across 24 plate appearances.