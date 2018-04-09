Royals' Alex Gordon: Dealing with groin issue

Manager Ned Yost said Gordon is dealing with a little bit of a groin issue and could miss a couple days, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

It's unclear when Gordon picked up the injury, but it helps explain his absence from Monday's lineup. Consider him day-to-day for now. Paulo Orlando is starting in center field and hitting sixth in his stead Monday.

