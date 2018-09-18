Royals' Alex Gordon: Doubles, plates two vs. Pirates

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 loss to Pittsburgh.

Gordon knocked in a run during the third inning on a double to right field, and he brought home another in the fifth on a single. Following Monday's series opener, the 34-year-old outfielder has pieced together a modest four-game hitting streak, going 7-for-17 with three doubles and seven RBI over that stretch. Gordon owns a .245/.328/.365 batting line through 131 games this season.