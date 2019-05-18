Royals' Alex Gordon: Doubles, steals base in loss

Gordon went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's loss at Angel Stadium.

The veteran outfielder continued his revival of a season with a double off Matt Harvey in the fourth. He then swiped his third bag of the year after walking in the sixth. Gordon has made it clear he's got more tricks up his sleeve, batting .290 with eight homers, 33 RBI and 28 runs scored.

