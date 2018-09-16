Royals' Alex Gordon: Drives in five

Gordon went 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI on Saturday against the Twins.

Gordon drove in a pair of runners on each of his doubles and also drove in a run on a groundout in the first inning. It was his first five-RBI performance of the season, but Gordon has now driven in 12 runs in September to go along with seven runs scored. His numbers for the season aren't impressive -- he's hitting just .242/.326/.362 across 458 at-bats -- but he has shown the capability of being a solid producer in the final stretch of the season.