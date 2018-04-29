Royals' Alex Gordon: Drives in three in Saturday's nightcap
Gordon went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in a 5-2 win over the White Sox in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
He also went 2-for-4 in the opener, boosting his slash line on the season to .261/.306/.326 through 13 games. Gordon remains a shadow of his former self at the plate -- he hasn't posted an OPS over .692 since 2015, and he's still looking for his first home run of 2018 -- but the 34-year-old continues to occupy a regular spot in the Royals' lineup when he's healthy, giving him a modicum of fantasy value.
