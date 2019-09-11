Royals' Alex Gordon: Ends power drought in loss

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

It was the veteran's 13th homer of the year but his first since Aug. 8, and Gordon slashed a tepid .227/.327/.261 with only five RBI in the 24 games between long balls. His early-season hot streak is ancient history, but the 35-year-old's .745 OPS is still his best performance since 2015.

