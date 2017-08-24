Play

Royals' Alex Gordon: Excluded from Thursday lineup

Gordon is not in the Royals' Thursday lineup, 610 Sports Radio KC reports.

Jorge Bonifacio enters the lineup in right field, and Melky Cabrera slides over to left. Gordon hovers below the Mendoza Line at .198/.285/.285 with only five homers in 433 plate appearances, giving him tenuous trust even in AL-only fantasy games.

