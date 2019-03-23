Royals' Alex Gordon: Exits after one at-bat

Gordon was removed from Friday's Cactus League game in the second inning, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Gordon was 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run scored before being replaced by Brian Goodwin in the bottom of the second inning. The reason for Gordon's removal remains unknown at this point. He should be considered day-to-day.

