Royals' Alex Gordon: Exits after one at-bat
Gordon was removed from Friday's Cactus League game in the second inning, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Gordon was 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run scored before being replaced by Brian Goodwin in the bottom of the second inning. The reason for Gordon's removal remains unknown at this point. He should be considered day-to-day.
