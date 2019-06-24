Royals' Alex Gordon: Five-game RBI streak

Gordon went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run Sunday in the Royals' 6-1 win over the Twins.

Gordon plated a run for the fifth straight contest, a welcome development after he contributed only two RBI between May 29 and June 17. He'll look to extend the streak Monday, when he'll start in left field and bat third in the Royals' series opener in Cleveland.

