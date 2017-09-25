Play

Royals' Alex Gordon: Gets breather Monday

Gordon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

It's been a trying year at the plate for Gordon, but the 33-year-old is hitting a respectable .288/.356/.545 with four homers in 66 at-bats over his last twenty starts. He'll get the day off as Melky Cabrera, Paulo Orlando and Jorge Bonifacio hold down the outfield for Kansas City (from left to right).

