Royals' Alex Gordon: Gets breather Tuesday

Gordon is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Gordon is just 2-for-20 (.100) in six games this month, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head. Melky Cabrera will slide over to left field in his place, opening up a spot for Jorge Bonifacio to start in right field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast