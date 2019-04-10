Royals' Alex Gordon: Gets breather Wednesday

Gordon is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Gordon is off to a strong start to the season, hitting .313/.442/.531 with two homers, 10 RBI and a 6:4 BB:K through 10 games. The veteran outfielder will sit for the first time Wednesday, with Terrance Gore starting in left field and hitting ninth in his place.

