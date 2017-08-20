Royals' Alex Gordon: Gets day off Sunday

Gordon is not in the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gordon will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 Saturday and dropping his season average (.198) below the Mendoza Line. Manager Ned Yost already said Gordon will remain a starter, though he may choose to give him more frequent rest until his bat wakes up a little bit. Melky Cabrera will slide over to man left field in his stead, opening up a spot for Jorge Bonifacio to start in right field for the contest.