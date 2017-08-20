Royals' Alex Gordon: Gets day off Sunday
Gordon is not in the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Gordon will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 Saturday and dropping his season average (.198) below the Mendoza Line. Manager Ned Yost already said Gordon will remain a starter, though he may choose to give him more frequent rest until his bat wakes up a little bit. Melky Cabrera will slide over to man left field in his stead, opening up a spot for Jorge Bonifacio to start in right field for the contest.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...