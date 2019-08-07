Royals' Alex Gordon: Gets day off

Gordon is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Gordon will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of 17 consecutive starts. Over that stretch, the outfielder is hitting .229 with a .570 OPS. Hunter Dozier and Whit Merrifield are covering the corner outfield spots in this one.

