Royals' Alex Gordon: Goes yard Thursday

Gordon went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Red Sox.

Gordon took southpaw Josh Taylor deep to lead off the seventh inning, his 10th of the season. It was only his second home run and sixth extra-base hit against lefties for the campaign. Despite a resurgent age-35 campaign, Gordon had slowed a bit entering Thursday's contest, hitting just .237/.256/.425 across his last 10 games, though his third three-hit effort of the season alleviates some concern. Overall, Gordon has been strong, slashing .284/.368/.505 across 253 plate appearances for the campaign.