Royals' Alex Gordon: Heads to bench Sunday

Gordon is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gordon and fellow lefty hitter Lucas Duda will be withheld from the lineup in the series finale with southpaw Matthew Boyd twirling for Detroit. Abraham Almonte will thus earn a second consecutive start in the outfield while Gordon sits out.

