Royals' Alex Gordon: Heating up at plate

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's victory over the White Sox.

The veteran outfielder has largely been a disappointment this season, but he's beginning to catch fire with the bat. Gordon has hits in six of the past seven games and is now hitting .313 since the All-Star break. He only has two extra-base hits in that span, but it seems like things are starting to trend upward for the 33-year-old.