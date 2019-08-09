Royals' Alex Gordon: Hits 12th homer

Gordon went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run as the Royals lost 10-8 to the Tigers on Thursday.

Gordon had been in a 1-for-23 skid at the dish coming into this contest, and he only recorded one hit in the game, but he made it count with a three-run blast off Jose Cisnero in the sixth inning. The veteran has cooled considerably after a red-hot start to the season, but he still sports a respectable .270/.343/.427 slash line in his age-35 season.