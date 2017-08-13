Royals' Alex Gordon: Hits bench Sunday

Gordon is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gordon will cede duties in left field to Melky Cabrera in the series finale, marking the third time he'll be on the bench in the last six games. Only Cabrera and Lorenzo Cain appear to be locked into full-time roles in the Royals outfield, meaning that manager Ned Yost will likely be forced to bench one of Gordon, Brandon Moss and Jorge Bonifacio in most games while the other two players fill the remaining spot in the outfield or DH. Gordon's stellar defense may give him a leg up over his competition, but his .199/.289/.293 batting line on the season has rendered him an easy out at this stage of his career.