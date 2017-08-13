Royals' Alex Gordon: Hits bench Sunday
Gordon is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Gordon will cede duties in left field to Melky Cabrera in the series finale, marking the third time he'll be on the bench in the last six games. Only Cabrera and Lorenzo Cain appear to be locked into full-time roles in the Royals outfield, meaning that manager Ned Yost will likely be forced to bench one of Gordon, Brandon Moss and Jorge Bonifacio in most games while the other two players fill the remaining spot in the outfield or DH. Gordon's stellar defense may give him a leg up over his competition, but his .199/.289/.293 batting line on the season has rendered him an easy out at this stage of his career.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...