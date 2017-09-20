Royals' Alex Gordon: Hits record-breaking home run

Gordon went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Tuesday in Toronto.

Gordon's eighth-inning long ball was too little too late, as it concluded the scoring in a 5-2 defeat. It did, however, get his name into the record books by eclipsing the record for total home runs hit in a major league season at 5,694. Ironically, the 2005 second overall pick is in the midst of the worst season of his career, slashing just .209/.286/.314 with eight home runs in 137 games at age 33.